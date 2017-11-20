Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have become regulars at the Staples Center for Los Angeles Lakers games over the last several years. They haven’t reached Jack Nicholson’s level of fandom quite yet, though, and after the stunt Teigen pulled on Sunday night, they probably never will.

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, you already know how obsessed she is with Super Mario Odyssey, the latest installment of the iconic Mario series for the Nintendo Switch. By all accounts, Super Mario Odyssey is a wonderful masterpiece, so you can’t fault her for the obsession. In fact, she even uses her huge following as an impromptu strategy guide if she hits a roadblock somewhere.

Please someone…help me beat New Donk City on mario odyssey. I hate it. I hate it. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 19, 2017