What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

Even Chuck D Took A Side In The Feud Between LeBron And Charles Barkley

#LeBron James
01.31.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Ever since LeBron James started criticizing the Cavs’ front office for not being aggressive enough about adding more play-makers to the roster, he’s taken heat from all sectors of the basketball-viewing public. Never one to mince words, Charles Barkley has been particularly vocal in his belief that LeBron needs to stop “whining” to the media.

LeBron quickly fired back with a searing missive pointing out Barkley’s hypocrisy by chronicling much of his questionable behavior during his playing days, to which the longtime TNT personality replied that he was essentially just doing his job and isn’t in the business of making friends with the players he comments on. Because social media exists, seemingly everybody has an opinion on the matter, including legendary rapper Chuck D, who came to LeBron’s defense on Tuesday.

It’s hard to argue with that line of logic. After all, the Cavs have made back-to-back trips to the Finals and won an NBA championship last season largely because the organization has acquiesced to his demands about how he wants the roster constructed.

A lot of folks might not agree with his philosophy toward diplomacy, but as the Public Enemy front-man once said “I’d rather be hated for what I am than loved for what I’m not.”

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYChuck D.LeBron James

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP