CJ McCollum was suspended for the Portland Trail Blazers’ season opener on Saturday morning when the NBA revealed that McCollum stepped onto the court from the bench in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. During a small scuffle between Alex Len and Caleb Swanigan, McCollum made a few reactionary steps on to the court before someone from the Blazers pulled him back over to the bench. As Phoenix Suns fans would know, you can’t do that.

Ever since the infamous Malice at the Palace that saw the Pacers and Pistons brawl into the Detriot crowd, the NBA has taken aggressive steps toward making sure nothing like that ever happens again, with one of those steps being an automatic suspension for any player that enters the court from the bench like McCollum did on Wednesday night.

McCollum’s suspension came as a shock to everyone because his involvement in the scuffle on Wednesday was so minor that nobody was really talking about it. That shock factor is part of the reason why the NBA is getting universally killed for the suspension despite the fact that they’re just following the rules the way they were written. It caught everyone off guard, including teammate Evan Turner.