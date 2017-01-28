Getty Image

The Internet is a truly magical place when the person behind a pro sports team’s Twitter account can get pro athletes trading digital barbs.

The Portland Trail Blazers played the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but the real action was taking place on Twitter after Portland’s 112-109 win. During the game, Portland’s team Twitter account posted a video of Chandler Parsons airballing a three.

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

I probably would have gone with “nothing but net” with a Thinking Face Emoji, but I am not a team’s social media person so what do I know? Either way, the Tweet got under the skin of the guy who airballed the shot, and he came back at them after the game with the burn that gets this thing underway.