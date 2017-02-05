Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Victor Oladipo Went Flying After He Got Ruthlessly Shook By C.J. McCollum

02.05.17 40 mins ago

@3jmccollum 👀👌🏽

A video posted by NBA (@nba) on

Victor Oladipo is a very good on ball defender. C.J. McCollum is one of the league’s most slippery guards. Put the two together and we were definitely going to get one really cool moment between the two – either Oladipo was going to put the clamps on McCollum, or McCollum was going to shake Oladipo in a way that raised eyebrows.

That second thing ended up happening during the second quarter of Sunday’s Portland-Oklahoma City game. McCollum was dribbling up the court and got hounded the entire way by Oladipo. After crossing halfcourt, McCollum initiated contact with Oladipo and went behind his back to try and create some separation.

The contact mixed with the change in speed/direction caught Oladipo off guard, and the Thunder guard’s feet got crossed up. This sent Oladipo flying – he literally went from outside of the three point line to right next to the free throw line. This doesn’t change the fact that Oladipo is a good defender, obviously, but he may want to think twice before he gets this close to a guy with McCollum’s bag of tricks off the bounce.

After this happened, McCollum pulled up and knocked down a jumper. Because if you’re going to do this to someone and you attempt a jumper, you are guaranteed to hit the shot.

TAGSC.J. McCollumOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSVICTOR OLADIPO

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 5 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP