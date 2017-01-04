This HBCU Baller May Have Dropped The Dunk Of The Century

Insane. Dunk of the year candidate from DII Clark Atlanta. (via @HBCUGameday) pic.twitter.com/awlNdMSEH1 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2017

Pack it up. Everybody go home. The dunk of the year – no, the century – has been awarded, and it’s not courtesy of any of the likely candidates. It’s not a Duke or Kansas high-flier. It’s not LeBron James, or Russell Westbrook, or Zach LaVine. It’s not Vince Carter turning back the clock. It comes from a DII school in Atlanta, and you’re going to want to watch this one quite a few times.

That’s Derek Harper, a 5’11 guard who recently went over 1,000 points in his Panthers career on Monday night.

He skies then basically climbs his defender to throw it down with such ferocity I’m surprised the camera didn’t turn off right then and there, the lights pop and go dark, and the crowd transported to another dimension. There are dunks, and then there’s what Harper did. That was a straight up baptism. Look at his own teammate Tajai Johnson (No. 32), he fell to the ground and might be just now waking up.