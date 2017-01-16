NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

The Cavaliers Considered Playing A Mind Game And Benching Their Stars Against The Warriors

#LeBron James
01.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have a mental edge over the Golden State Warriors. A lot of this likely stems from the Cavs coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win an NBA title on the Dubs’ home floor, but even beyond that, Cleveland just seems like it’s in the collective heads of the best team out west.

There are plenty of examples of this off the court – Cleveland trolled Golden State in a few unique ways, including their championship rings and their Halloween party. On Monday, however, the Cavaliers apparently thought about bringing this mental edge onto the court. According to ESPN, the team considered resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love during its Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown with the Warriors.

Will Cleveland give Golden State an opportunity to clear its mental hurdle on Monday? It would be the ultimate mind game if the Cavs were to rest James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

“The only thing we can do is play,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said when asked about such a move. “Whoever is out there is out there.”

League sources told ESPN that some within the Cavaliers’ organization briefly pondered sitting out the trio, but the desire to improve and gain valuable repetition against one of the NBA’s elite teams trumped that logic.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN LOVEKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 12 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP