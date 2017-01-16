Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have a mental edge over the Golden State Warriors. A lot of this likely stems from the Cavs coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win an NBA title on the Dubs’ home floor, but even beyond that, Cleveland just seems like it’s in the collective heads of the best team out west.

There are plenty of examples of this off the court – Cleveland trolled Golden State in a few unique ways, including their championship rings and their Halloween party. On Monday, however, the Cavaliers apparently thought about bringing this mental edge onto the court. According to ESPN, the team considered resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love during its Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown with the Warriors.