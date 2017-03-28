Getty Image

The success or failure of the Cavaliers season will be judged on whether or not they win another ring. Fair or not, that’s the truth. And while there are still nine games left in the regular season, right now this doesn’t look like a team that’s capable of repeating.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers went into San Antonio and got absolutely trucked by the Spurs, 103-74. On the surface, this isn’t great – getting ran off the court by a team you may face in the Finals should you make it there is less than ideal – but this happens sometimes. If Cleveland was to just dust itself off and get back to work on Tuesday, this is nothing.

But the Cavaliers are in a really rough place right now. Since the start of March, the team is 6-9. This includes a 2-4 skid over their last six games, featuring the aforementioned loss to the Spurs and a 127-115 loss to Washington, two teams that Cleveland may need to play in the postseason.

This recent skid has led to Boston – which was pretty universally panned for not going out and acquiring Jimmy Butler or Paul George at the trade deadline in an attempt to bolster their roster before a potential playoff showdown with Cleveland – usurping the No. 1 seed in the East. As for the rest of the Top 4 of the conference, the Wizards are two games behind the Cavaliers while the Raptors are 2.5 games back, meaning there is a scenario where Cleveland heads into the postseason as the 4-seed.

While this isn’t the end of the world, having to win potential Game 7s are obviously always easier on your home court. This is especially the case when you would need to potentially do this multiple times – Cleveland’s path to defending its title is going to be difficult, but winning it while not having home court advantage at all past the first round would be brutal.