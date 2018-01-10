The Cavs Don’t Think It’s Worth Trading The Brooklyn Pick In A DeAndre Jordan Deal

#Los Angeles Clippers #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.10.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan has been on the trade block for some time, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the teams doing their due diligence to figure out if it’s worth making some kind of move to acquire the veteran big man. The team is very much in “win now” mode, and some would make the case that Jordan helps them win now.

There’s just one problem: Cleveland doesn’t seem like it’s all in on doing whatever it takes to bring Jordan to town. A past report indicated the team was “sniffing around” on a trade and that nothing was close, and on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Cavs do not want to part with their most valuable asset to bring Jordan to Cleveland.

Wojnarowski appeared on Outside the Lines to discuss the role of Brooklyn’s 2018 first round draft pick in any move the Cavaliers would make, and mentioned that Cleveland doesn’t view Jordan as the kind of player who’d be worth giving up the pick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDEANDRE JORDANLos Angeles Clippers

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 10 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP