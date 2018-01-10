Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan has been on the trade block for some time, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the teams doing their due diligence to figure out if it’s worth making some kind of move to acquire the veteran big man. The team is very much in “win now” mode, and some would make the case that Jordan helps them win now.

There’s just one problem: Cleveland doesn’t seem like it’s all in on doing whatever it takes to bring Jordan to town. A past report indicated the team was “sniffing around” on a trade and that nothing was close, and on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Cavs do not want to part with their most valuable asset to bring Jordan to Cleveland.

Wojnarowski appeared on Outside the Lines to discuss the role of Brooklyn’s 2018 first round draft pick in any move the Cavaliers would make, and mentioned that Cleveland doesn’t view Jordan as the kind of player who’d be worth giving up the pick.