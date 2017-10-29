Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost on Saturday night. It was a 123-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road as DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis bludgeoned them, and it marked the fifth time in a row that the team has allowed at least 112 points in a game. Through six games, the Cavaliers boast the seventh-worst scoring defense in the NBA and the eighth-worst defensive efficiency in the league per John Hollinger’s defensive efficiency statistics.

Now, the Cavaliers’ roster isn’t exactly one that is brimming with outstanding defenders. LeBron James and Jae Crowder are both stout on-ball defenders, but beyond that, the team is relying on a handful of decent defenders and a bunch of guys who have never been known for their ability on that end of the floor.

Cleveland used this offseason to bring in veteran backcourt depth after trading Kyrie Irving, but Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Jose Calderon are all below average defenders. But even beyond that, Cleveland’s defending as a team has just looked awful. The team has been inconsistent on that end, to the point that James said this after the team’s loss to New Orleans.