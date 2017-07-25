Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have descended into utter chaos since the bombshell announcement last Friday Kyrie Irving wants to be traded. Rumors and accusations have been flying, and the relationship between the franchise’s two main stars, as well as the organization itself, seems irreparable.

Meanwhile, the team that bested them in Finals last month couldn’t be doing better. They made sure to remind the world of their embarrassment of riches on Tuesday when they officially announced all of their free agency signings for the summer, both on Twitter and via an official release on NBA.com.