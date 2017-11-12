The Cavaliers Would Reportedly Be Interested In Newly-Acquired Suns Center Greg Monroe

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to figure out how to right the ship. The team is sitting at 5-7 on the season, and only the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have a worse winning percentage in the Eastern Conference through this point of the year. While the goal is to be ready for the postseason, the early returns on the 2017-18 Cavaliers have been subpar.

So the team is trying to figure out what it needs to do. The main priority is to fix their defense, as Cleveland’s defensive efficiency is the worst in the league, but they really just need to get better in general.

One such fix might be some frontcourt reinforcements, and according to Joe Vardon of cleveland.com, that could come in the form of Greg Monroe. Vardon was asked about Cleveland’s potential interest in Monroe or Jahlil Okafor, and said that the team would like to kick the tires on adding the veteran center.

