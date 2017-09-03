Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers got a lot back for Kyrie Irving, but the most valuable long-term piece is unquestionably the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder help them out now, Brooklyn’s pick projects to be somewhere in the top-5. The 2018 draft is expected to be really good, especially at the top, so this should give Cleveland the opportunity to acquire a potential superstar.

There’s just one problem: The Cavaliers may not hold onto the pick. According to Cleveland.com, the team is considering moving it if the price is right.

As owners of Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick, which could be a top-five pick in next year’s draft, Cleveland has fielded numerous calls already about a potential trade. It could be a part of a major trade package for the Cavs later this year, or, conceivably, the Cavs could make that pick next June. Cleveland also has its own first-round pick in 2018, which it can trade. The Cavs also have multiple trade exceptions and second-round picks, and are pleased with their assets for potential trades or to replenish the roster in the event of a rebuild.

Giving up the pick would probably be difficult, because it’s the kind of thing that the team should only move if it’s able to bring back a superstar that would help the Cavaliers win a title this year. Even then, if the pick puts Cleveland in a position to take someone like Michael Porter or Marvin Bagley, you can make the case that it’s better to use the pick than trade it away. That way, the Cavaliers would either give LeBron James a young sidekick with a bright future or have a player to build around if he leaves in free agency.

Of course, so much of this depends on what players are available throughout the season. Cleveland’s pursuit of a championship this season is obviously important, but that doesn’t mean the team should sell low on Brooklyn’s pick.

(Via Cleveland.com)