The Cavaliers Appear To Have A New Red Uniform As Part Of Their Nike Collection

#Nike #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a bit of color in their uniform selection this fall. And fortunately for LeBron James, there are no sleeves in sight. Nike and the NBA are revealing new jerseys for all 30 teams in the Association, which means all summer we’ll be watching new designs leak out accidentally.

The Cavaliers appear to be the first team to leak a new jersey style, them being a team full of leaks lately. A picture of what appears to be a photo shoot for the new threads, with what might be, ironically, a Kyrie Irving jersey on a mannequin, was posted by Cleveland based photographer Joshua Teplitz on Twitter, but quickly deleted. Luckily, Paul Lukas of Uni Watch saved the image and kept it on Twitter.

