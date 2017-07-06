Getty Image

There has been a flurry of action in the NBA this offseason as teams re-tool in an effort to improve their chances of unseating the Golden State Warriors at the reigning NBA champions. The Warriors themselves have even made some upgrades to their roster by adding Omri Cassipi and Nick Young. Yet Golden State’s Eastern Conference challengers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have done very little so far this offseason.

The Cavs did re-sign sharp shooter Kyle Korver though, making it seem very likely that Cleveland will in large part bring back the same roster as last season. This seems even more likely now that veteran forward Richard Jefferson doesn’t plan on retiring and will be suiting for the Cavs for his third season in Cleveland this fall.

Jefferson broke the news of his return himself on his and teammate Channing Frye’s podcast, “Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing.” Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal transcribed Jefferson’s comments about his return.