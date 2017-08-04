The Cavs Are Reportedly Only Interested In One Knicks Player If They Send Kyrie Irving To New York

08.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Knicks are one of the more intriguing trade partners in a possible Kyrie Irving deal. Irving is from New Jersey, so a deal like this would send him home. Plus when Irving gave the Cavaliers a list of teams where he’d like to be traded, the Knicks made an appearance, and a report indicated that he really wants to get back to the tri-state area.

There’s also the fact that the Knicks have two players who could potentially intrigue Cleveland: Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. The former is a disgruntled star who wants to be moved and is friends with LeBron James, the latter is a young stud who could be the face of the franchise should LeBron split town.

But as it turns out, the Cavaliers are only interested in one of these players. According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, that player is Porzingis, and you can guess how likely the Knicks are to part ways with him.

