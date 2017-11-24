The Cavs Might Consider A Tristan Thompson For DeAndre Jordan Trade

Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan is on the trade market, or, at least, the Clippers are having discussions about the possibility of trading him. Reports came out earlier in the week that after their 9-game losing streak the Clippers had multiple teams reach out about the star center.

Jordan finding his way to the trade market should come as little surprise. The Clippers don’t have much in the way of assets and Blake Griffin is essentially untouchable for now after his max deal got signed this summer, which leaves Jordan and his $24 million player option for next year as the most desirable trade chip they have.

The problem is the matter of whether Jordan’s value on the market and what the Clippers think his value should be match up. Without Chris Paul, Jordan’s productivity and efficiency have taken a hit, but he’s still an intriguing piece as a rebounder and defender. He also might be a one-year rental for whatever team trades for him, which always mucks up a player’s worth (see: George, Paul).

There’s also the issue of there not being many teams that have a need for Jordan or the kind of contracts and assets to make a deal happen. I tried to come up with trades involving Jordan, and only four teams seemed to have the need and the kind of contracts to possibly make it happen. Among those four teams are the Cavaliers, who could make a package involving Tristan Thompson and, likely, Iman Shumpert (for salary purposes) work.