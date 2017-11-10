Getty Image

A game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers is going to be billed as a showdown between James Harden and LeBron James. While that matchup was spectacular — LeBron had 33 points and Harden had a 35-point triple-double in a 117-113 Houston win — the man of the evening might have been Rockets center Clint Capela.

The Swiss big man had a very solid night, going for 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting with 13 rebounds in 31 minutes. It was a really efficient performance for a guy who is quietly having a great year, and down the stretch, we saw exactly what Capela is capable of doing when he’s on.

First up, Capela was in the right place at the right time after a scramble for the ball. Harden came up with it and threw a lob to his center, who yammed all over Jeff Green.