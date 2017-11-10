Clint Capela Imposed His Will In The Final Seconds To Help Houston Beat Cleveland

#Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
11.09.17

Getty Image

A game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers is going to be billed as a showdown between James Harden and LeBron James. While that matchup was spectacular — LeBron had 33 points and Harden had a 35-point triple-double in a 117-113 Houston win — the man of the evening might have been Rockets center Clint Capela.

The Swiss big man had a very solid night, going for 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting with 13 rebounds in 31 minutes. It was a really efficient performance for a guy who is quietly having a great year, and down the stretch, we saw exactly what Capela is capable of doing when he’s on.

First up, Capela was in the right place at the right time after a scramble for the ball. Harden came up with it and threw a lob to his center, who yammed all over Jeff Green.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSClint CapelaHouston Rockets

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP