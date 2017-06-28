The Clippers Are Reportedly Trading Chris Paul To The Houston Rockets

Chris Paul is not coming back to the Los Angeles Clippers. Instead, the Clippers are shipping him off to Houston.
Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Clippers had signed and immediately traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a stunning move that sets the tone just days before the NBA’s free agency period begins.
Still no Small Forward…almost like they refuse to have one
What position does Trevor Ariza play?
Its not a bad thing for the Clippers in the long run. The long-term/max contract Paul would have demanded would be a burden in a few years. Yeah, he deserves it at age 32 but probably wouldn’t at 37. Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley aren’t superstars but solid role players.
Not sure how a Harden/CP3 backcourt will work together but if they figure it out, life may have gotten tougher for the Warriors.
The Clippers are going straight to the basement. I don’t know how you can see this differently. Paul won’t make much difference as long as black hole Garden is there too
Garbage deal. How the hell does this make Houston any better? As you mentioned, both are ball dominant players, so this just kills Harden’s chance of being MVP. As for the Clippers, are you serious? Surely you could have at least gotten something to build with moving forward. Now you just have role players? Are you rebuilding or trying to just marginally worse?