The Clippers Are Reportedly Trading Chris Paul To The Houston Rockets

06.28.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Chris Paul is not coming back to the Los Angeles Clippers. Instead, the Clippers are shipping him off to Houston.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Clippers had signed and immediately traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a stunning move that sets the tone just days before the NBA’s free agency period begins.

