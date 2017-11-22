There Are ‘Multiple Teams’ Discussing A Trade For Clippers Center DeAndre Jordan

11.22.17

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have entered a significant downward spiral over the past three weeks of the NBA season. After a 5-2 start, the Clippers have dropped nine straight games and, making matters worse, are dealing with serious injury trouble.

Point guards Milos Teodosic and Patrick Beverley are both out for significant time, with Beverley out for the season after recent knee surgery. The lack of strong point guard play in the absence of Chris Paul has significantly hurt the productivity and efficiency of the Clippers’ star big men, particularly DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan’s 10.1 points per game average is his lowest since 2012-13, when he was only playing 25 minutes per game, and he’s posting his lowest field goal percentage since that season as well. Paul’s mastery at setting up Jordan helped him become a star and without that kind of pick-and-roll partner he’s not quite finding the same success this season.

Naturally, that raises the question of whether it’s time for the Clippers to shake things up with their frontcourt. Griffin got locked up on a max deal this summer and Jordan has a player option for next season, so there’s obviously only one choice for L.A. to make when it comes to trying to make a trade.

