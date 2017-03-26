Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

The Clippers Had An Absolute Meltdown And Lost To The Kings

#Los Angeles Clippers
03.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With just under eight minutes to go in their Sunday afternoon showcase against the Kings, the Clippers were sitting pretty on an 18-point lead. But things went utterly awry from there as Sacramento staged a furious rally to eke out a 98-97 victory.

Buddy Hield had a key sequence in the clutch with the Kings trailing 96-87 at the two-and-half-minute mark of the fourth where he knocked down an open three from the elbow to cut the lead to six.

He followed that up with a steal on the ensuing inbound play and immediately drained a corner three to complete a stunning six-point swing. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

