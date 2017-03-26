The Clippers Had An Absolute Meltdown And Lost To The Kings

Getty Image

With just under eight minutes to go in their Sunday afternoon showcase against the Kings, the Clippers were sitting pretty on an 18-point lead. But things went utterly awry from there as Sacramento staged a furious rally to eke out a 98-97 victory.

Buddy Hield had a key sequence in the clutch with the Kings trailing 96-87 at the two-and-half-minute mark of the fourth where he knocked down an open three from the elbow to cut the lead to six.

He followed that up with a steal on the ensuing inbound play and immediately drained a corner three to complete a stunning six-point swing. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.