The Clippers Finally Got Some Good News Involving Injured Players

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers
12.04.17 14 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers are in disarray right now. At 8-14, the early season has not gone according to plan and injuries have played a major role in that.

Due to that disappointing start and dwindling playoff hopes due to the absence of recently re-signed superstar Blake Griffin, there has been chatter about trading star center DeAndre Jordan and kickstarting a rebuild with a look to the future and Griffin as the centerpiece. For now, nothing has happened with those trade rumors, although Jordan just signed with a new agent on Monday which could help facilitate trade discussions and expedite the process should L.A. want to.

However, for those hoping for a quick resolution to the Jordan saga, the Clippers could still wait things out and reassess their situation at the trade deadline in hopes things turn around. On Monday, the Clippers finally got some good news on the injury front that could push them to taking that wait-and-see option, as point guard Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari both appear close to returning to the court for L.A, per USA Today’s Sam Amick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP