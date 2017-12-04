The Clippers Finally Got Some Good News Involving Injured Players

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers are in disarray right now. At 8-14, the early season has not gone according to plan and injuries have played a major role in that.

Due to that disappointing start and dwindling playoff hopes due to the absence of recently re-signed superstar Blake Griffin, there has been chatter about trading star center DeAndre Jordan and kickstarting a rebuild with a look to the future and Griffin as the centerpiece. For now, nothing has happened with those trade rumors, although Jordan just signed with a new agent on Monday which could help facilitate trade discussions and expedite the process should L.A. want to.

However, for those hoping for a quick resolution to the Jordan saga, the Clippers could still wait things out and reassess their situation at the trade deadline in hopes things turn around. On Monday, the Clippers finally got some good news on the injury front that could push them to taking that wait-and-see option, as point guard Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari both appear close to returning to the court for L.A, per USA Today’s Sam Amick.