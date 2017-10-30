The Rockets Started Breaking Apart The Clippers Core Way Before The Chris Paul Trade

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul
10.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s been a lot of hand-wringing about the fact that future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has never made it past the second-round of the playoffs, and it’s a blemish on an otherwise stellar NBA resume that will surely haunt him until overcomes it, if he ever does.

Perhaps the most searing indictment on Paul – and for that matter, Paul-led teams – came in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets when the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead and saw their Finals aspirations go up in smoke. Not only did the Clippers blow a 3-1 lead, but they did so in spectacular fashion, losing each of the final three games of the series by at least 12 points.

It was such a spectacular meltdown that many inside the organization believe the core group as a unit (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan) were never been able to recover from it and that it was the source of Lob City’s eventual dissolution this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDEANDRE JORDANHouston RocketsLos Angeles ClippersNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 9 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP