There’s been a lot of hand-wringing about the fact that future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul has never made it past the second-round of the playoffs, and it’s a blemish on an otherwise stellar NBA resume that will surely haunt him until overcomes it, if he ever does.

Perhaps the most searing indictment on Paul – and for that matter, Paul-led teams – came in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets when the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead and saw their Finals aspirations go up in smoke. Not only did the Clippers blow a 3-1 lead, but they did so in spectacular fashion, losing each of the final three games of the series by at least 12 points.

It was such a spectacular meltdown that many inside the organization believe the core group as a unit (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan) were never been able to recover from it and that it was the source of Lob City’s eventual dissolution this summer.