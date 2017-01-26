Coach K Pulled A Diddy And Shut The Locker Room Down To Punish Duke’s Players

Duke was expected to cruise through the 2016-17 season with a loaded roster and be one of the favorites to win the national title. After a hot start where they looked like they may live up to those lofty expectations, the Blue Devils have come crashing down to Earth of late, losing three of their last four games.

The losing streak has come while coach Mike Krzyzewski has been kept off the sidelines after back surgery and Jeff Capel serving as the acting head coach. That doesn’t mean Coach K isn’t watching, though, and what he’s seen from his team has not pleased him.

So on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Dana O’Neil, Coach K called a team meeting at his house and temporarily banned the team from the locker room and wearing Duke apparel off the court.

The punishment will last “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program,” per a source that spoke with ESPN.

The immediate reaction for some may be, “damn, Coach K is mad,” but for me, the reaction was, “oh my god, Coach K is Diddy on Making the Band and just shut the studio down.” Of course, the next thought is, I hope Coach K starts sending them on random tasks like in the Chappelle’s Show Making the Band skit.

