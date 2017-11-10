Mike Krzyzewski Joined The Chorus Of Basketball Elite Opposing The NBA’s ‘One And Done’ Rule

#NBA
11.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kentucky’s John Calipari is known as the college basketball coach that has profited most from the “one and done” rule that forbids high school players from jumping directly to the NBA. The Wildcats attract several five-star prospects on an annual basis and, even if most of them do not stay in Lexington beyond that freshman season, Kentucky has been able to build a brand as something of an NBA factory while utilizing that high-end talent to compete for national titles.

However, Kentucky isn’t the only program making the “one and done” work to its advantage and, in recent years, the Duke Blue Devils have emerged as something of a “1-A” next to Kentucky in battling for virtually all of the top players. In fact, Mike Krzyzewski leaned heavily on freshmen like Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor in claiming the 2015 national championship and, in short, Coach K is arguably the most powerful voice in the entire sport.

With that in mind, Krzyzewski sat down with Evan Daniels of Scout on The Sidelines podcast and he put forth an opinion that would probably surprise some people.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSCOACH KDUKE BLUE DEVILSMIKE KRZYZEWSKINBA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP