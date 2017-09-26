A Prominent NBA Agent’s Office Was Allegedly Raided By The FBI Amid College Hoops Probe

09.26.17

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that four college basketball coaches from major D-1 programs along with an adidas marketing head had been arrested and charged with federal fraud and corruption charges.

It was a bombshell that shook the college hoops world, but the key bit of information offered in the press conference announcing the charges was that the investigation into the seedy underbelly of college hoops recruiting and the illegal passing of funds to players and coaches.

The story took an even stranger turn on Tuesday evening when it was reported by sports attorney Darren Heitner that major basketball agency ASM, which represents a number of top NBA players, had their office raided by the FBI on a warrant. Even crazier, lead agent Andy Miller had his laptop seized.

