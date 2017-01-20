WMC Action News 5

This week, we saw tensions flare up during a college basketball game between Rider and Siena. Things got chippy, there were a few scrums, nothing horrible. Outside of the fact that we literally saw a coach go through an imaginary handshake line, it was just your usual “tensions flare up during a sporting event” moment.

This is not one of those basketbrawls. Hell, calling this a basketbrawl isn’t necessary, as this is more of a full-fledged brawl that just happened to occur while a basketball game was going down. D-II schools and bitter rivals LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College played one another on Jan. 14. This video depicts what happened when things really got out of hand.

Look at the person with a chair. Of course, this chair shot didn’t look especially hard, but it still probably hurt pretty badly and was also a human being hitting another human being with a chair. This should happen in professional wrestling and that’s it. As for why this all broke out, a tripping incident in the game’s first quarter led to punches being thrown and a fight between players spilling into the crowd, which led to tensions escalating.

According to the report by WMC Action News 5 out of Memphis, the game was postponed and there was no plan to reschedule it. Based on both team’s websites, it doesn’t look like they’ll reschedule, which is probably the right decision. And by “probably the right decision” I mean “absolutely the right decision my god why on earth would you try and play this again.”

