Four College Basketball Coaches Are Facing Federal Fraud And Corruption Charges

09.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tony Bland (right) is among 4 coaches facing corruption charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that four college basketball coaches were among the 10 people — along with managers, financial representatives, and “representatives of a major international sportswear company” — facing federal fraud and corruption charges.

Joon H. Kim, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI, will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday to formally announce the charges. It’s a bombshell that will surely send waves around the college basketball world once more details emerge.

As for the four coaches implicated in the corruption and fraud scandal, according to NBC News’ Tom Winter, they are coaches from all over the country, coming from the staffs of Oklahoma State, Auburn, Arizona, and USC.

Around The Web

TAGSARIZONA WILDCATSAUBURN TIGERSCollege BasketballOKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYSUSC TROJANS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP