Getty Image

The United States Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that four college basketball coaches were among the 10 people — along with managers, financial representatives, and “representatives of a major international sportswear company” — facing federal fraud and corruption charges.

Joon H. Kim, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI, will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday to formally announce the charges. It’s a bombshell that will surely send waves around the college basketball world once more details emerge.

As for the four coaches implicated in the corruption and fraud scandal, according to NBC News’ Tom Winter, they are coaches from all over the country, coming from the staffs of Oklahoma State, Auburn, Arizona, and USC.