Classic video of Siena coach Jimmy Patsos shaking hands with air as Rider walks off without showing sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/WHtmc9WTEq — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017

Usually, handshake lines are a pretty good thing. They’re a way for coaches and players to remember the importance of sportsmanship after an athletic contest – you go from trying to throttle an opponent over the course of a game to remembering at the end of the day, you’re all human beings.

But this is one of those instances where one coach realized that doing a handshake line was probably not a great idea and decided to bail. Siena and Rider played one another on Wednesday night in a game that featured tensions flaring up. During a scrum, a Rider player actually threw a punch that hit a Siena player in the face.

ICYMI: here's video of Anthony Durham of Rider punching Siena's Marquise Wright in the face. Wow. What a sequence to end the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/jJuyZASliU — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017

In fact, things got so tense that the team’s coaches got into it with one another while their players were getting heated.