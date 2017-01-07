First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @milehimagicbb @MileHiSptsPreps @MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/bMPoRJyPfe — RJHS Girls BBall (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017

Dunking in high school is still something that gets a gym going. In Colorado, dunking in a girls game was unheard of until Friday night.

Francesca Belibi — a 15-year-old sophomore at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colorado — made history against Grand Junction on Friday night when she skied to the hoop and threw down what’s believed to be the first dunk in the state’s high school girls basketball history.

The dunk came on a turnover in the first quarter. Two Regis Jesuit players trap the Grand Junction ball carrier at midcourt and force a bad pass. The ball pops right to Belibi, who dribbles three times, takes two steps and rises up to throw down the right-handed slam and make Colorado state sporting history.

Belibi’s dunk came with three minutes left in the first quarter. She still couldn’t believe it happened when asked about it after the game.

“I didn’t expect it to be honest with you,” said Belibi, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “I don’t know, I just did it,” she added. “I didn’t realize it went in until I heard the crowd and heard the snap (of the rim). Then I definitely heard my teammates. I think the crowd definitely understands the importance behind it — the first girl to dunk — but it was completely unexpected. “Girls don’t dunk.”

Belibi was shocked when coaches showed her video of the play after the game. But girls do dunk, and Belibi joined a small but growing group of women’s players to have achieved the feat. Even the WNBA’s website only has six dunks total listed in league history, though noted scholarly resource Wikipedia says there have been more.

And then there’s a player like Brittney Griner, who has been dunking since high school. In fact, she had 52 dunks in 32 games as a senior.

Just 51 to go this year, Fran.