NBA League Pass Will Reportedly Get A Much-Needed Upgrade On Comcast

If you have wanted to purchase NBA League Pass through Comcast, you’ve likely been caught in a basketball-viewing pickle sometime in the past few years. The package unsurprisingly costs a lot of money, but you’re paying for games that are mostly not in high definition — only one League Pass channel is in HD, so you have to weigh the pros and cons of forking over a hefty chunk of change to watch standard definition basketball.

But there is good news on the horizon, Comcast customers. The cable corporation is reportedly going to move its League Pass package to high definition for the 2017-18 season, according to Ben Dowsett of Basketball Insiders.

Fun offseason NBA note: Sources tell me that NBA League Pass customers on Comcast will have a full range of HD channels available this year. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) September 19, 2017

To get personal for one second, my cable provider is Comcast and I have had League Pass each of the last two years, so I am writing this after running around the block while doing the Daniel Bryan “YES!” chant. While it’s not great that it took the largest cable company in America this long to incorporate high definition into its League Pass package, it still rules that this much-needed improvement is finally happening.

It does make sense that it’s going down just in time for this season, though. Comcast’s headquarters are based out of Philadelphia, and seeing as how the Sixers could end up being one of the best League Pass teams in the NBA, they might as well make the viewing experience as pleasant as possible.