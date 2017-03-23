Nova's Crushed Dreams Prove One Thing

Conan O’Brien Tapped Crying Jordan And Shrunken-Head Shaq To Try To Dunk For Him

#Shaq
03.22.17 52 mins ago

TBS

It’s tough to expect people in vision-obstructing costumes to dunk, but it does make for good late-night comedy.

Conan O’Brien tapped into a bit of internet culture for a sketch in honor of the NCAA Tournament. O’Brien set up a basketball hoop and a trampoline to let some lesser-known mascots attempt a dunk on his show Wednesday. After a few jokes about Apple earbuds and crying Hillary Clinton supporters, CoCo brings out a Crying Jordan meme to make an attempt at the rim.

It didn’t go well.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Everyone loves the crying Michael Jordan meme,” Conan says. “If anyone can do this it’s the crying Michael Jordan meme!”

Sadly, the meme fell flat on its face. He failed to even get a shot off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSCONANCrying Jordandunk contestShaq
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP