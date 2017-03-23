TBS

It’s tough to expect people in vision-obstructing costumes to dunk, but it does make for good late-night comedy.

Conan O’Brien tapped into a bit of internet culture for a sketch in honor of the NCAA Tournament. O’Brien set up a basketball hoop and a trampoline to let some lesser-known mascots attempt a dunk on his show Wednesday. After a few jokes about Apple earbuds and crying Hillary Clinton supporters, CoCo brings out a Crying Jordan meme to make an attempt at the rim.

It didn’t go well.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyone loves the crying Michael Jordan meme,” Conan says. “If anyone can do this it’s the crying Michael Jordan meme!”

Sadly, the meme fell flat on its face. He failed to even get a shot off.