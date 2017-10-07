Phoenix Suns And New York City Hoops Legend Connie Hawkins Is Dead At 75

10.07.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

New York basketball legend Connie Hawkins died at the age of 75 on Friday. NBC 12 News Arizona first reported Hawkins’ death.

Known as “The Hawk,” Hawkins was a legendary dunker whose college basketball gambling scandal delayed his appearance in the NBA after he was banned by the league. Hawkins played two seasons in the ABA, winning the league’s first title and MVP award with the Pittsburgh Pipers in 1968.

“Someone said if I didn’t break (the laws of gravity), I was slow to obey them,” Hawkins told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hawkins finally played in the NBA in 1969 as a 27-year-old rookie with the Phoenix Suns. Hawkins finished his career with the Atlanta Hawks after the 1975–76 season.

