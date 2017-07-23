UPROXX At The ESPY's

Conor McGregor Wore A Warriors Jersey And Now He And Draymond Green Are Sparring On Instagram

07.23.17 35 mins ago 2 Comments

While other NBA stars are dealing with their perennial championship-caliber team suddenly collapsing like a dying star, Draymond Green can simply sit back and call out people as he chooses. His Instagram account this summer is a trove of shade, previously responding to a Damian Lilard snipe and even getting into it with LeBron James.

On Saturday, Green aimed his attention at Connor McGregor, the MMA fighter who will step into the ring next month to fight Floyd Mayweather. Green noticed that McGregor once wore a Warriors number 23 jersey, posting a picture of it and announcing to the world that he’s on Mayweather’s side in the fight.

