Yes, LeBron James’ Shadow Looks Just Like Conor McGregor

The hard-hitting world of sports journalism is a strange beast that presents opportunities for analysis in every possible corner of the sports world. Knowing that, there’s little chance people thought they’d be dissecting exactly what LeBron James’ shadow looked like in a specific post-game screenshot, but here we are, and the answer is: many things.

It started with Twitter user D’Angelo Goatsell noticing that LeBron’s shadow, especially with his grown-out beard, looked like Abe Lincoln. BallisLife had a think, then made a list of the top three people that LeBron’s shadow looks like (besides LeBron), coming up with Abe Lincoln, Marvel’s uber-bad guy Thanos, sans Infinity Gauntlet, and UFC champ Conor McGregor. That’s when the floodgates opened.

Is it just me or does Lebron’s shadow look just like Abraham Lincoln 👀 pic.twitter.com/rhyePbrU3u — D’angelo Goatsell (@ajlja55) December 6, 2017

LeBron’s shadow looks most like:

– Abe Lincoln

– Thanos

– Conor McGregor Via @ajlja55 pic.twitter.com/KnFpR5fjBv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 7, 2017

It’s McGregor that really sticks out. The shadow looks just like the two-division UFC champ that has yet to defend his titles. The beard, the chin outline, it’s all there. Why is this happening? Science says: Pareidolia. It’s a psychological phenomenon in which the mind sees an image or outline that doesn’t exist. That said, this is totally Conor’s face in LeBron’s shadow: