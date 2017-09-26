Converse’s NBA All Star Chuck Taylor Collection Pays Tribute To Basketball History

#Converse
09.26.17 40 mins ago

Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is one of the most iconic shoes when it comes to the NBA landscape. Without fail, any old-school hoop fan could picture the outline of the sneakers without prompting and, in keeping with that spirit, Converse is releasing an NBA collection that “celebrates basketball history and culture.”

The new release, set to drop on Sept. 29, will feature three specific tiers of design entitled Gameday, Legend and Franchise. Each of the league’s 30 franchises will be featured and the “Chuck ’70 NBA Gameday” will have 250 limited edition pairs for every organization. The sneaker will be heavily personalized, including a “1 of 250” label and, while it is the elite tier, there is a certain simplicity of elegance involved.

Converse

The “Chuck ’70 NBA Legend” and “Chuck SE NBA Franchise” also arrive with diverse intent, with the Legend placing the spotlight on perhaps the league’s greatest franchises. The Celtics, Bulls, Lakers, Knicks and Warriors are represented with the history-focused sneaker, while the Franchise offering expands to 13 NBA teams that celebrate “city pride for the fan who wears their heart on their sleeve.”

A formal announcement of the unveiling cites Hall of Famer and NBA legend Julius Erving as saying the Chuck Taylors were “the shoe to get” in his youth and “when you see people who you admire, people who you idolize, you look at them from head to toe…what they have on their feet is big.” That is certainly true even now and, with this throwback look available, there is a path to blending the past with the future in style.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Converse
TAGSCHUCK TAYLOR ALL-STARSCONVERSE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 7 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP