Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is one of the most iconic shoes when it comes to the NBA landscape. Without fail, any old-school hoop fan could picture the outline of the sneakers without prompting and, in keeping with that spirit, Converse is releasing an NBA collection that “celebrates basketball history and culture.”

The new release, set to drop on Sept. 29, will feature three specific tiers of design entitled Gameday, Legend and Franchise. Each of the league’s 30 franchises will be featured and the “Chuck ’70 NBA Gameday” will have 250 limited edition pairs for every organization. The sneaker will be heavily personalized, including a “1 of 250” label and, while it is the elite tier, there is a certain simplicity of elegance involved.

Converse

The “Chuck ’70 NBA Legend” and “Chuck SE NBA Franchise” also arrive with diverse intent, with the Legend placing the spotlight on perhaps the league’s greatest franchises. The Celtics, Bulls, Lakers, Knicks and Warriors are represented with the history-focused sneaker, while the Franchise offering expands to 13 NBA teams that celebrate “city pride for the fan who wears their heart on their sleeve.”

A formal announcement of the unveiling cites Hall of Famer and NBA legend Julius Erving as saying the Chuck Taylors were “the shoe to get” in his youth and “when you see people who you admire, people who you idolize, you look at them from head to toe…what they have on their feet is big.” That is certainly true even now and, with this throwback look available, there is a path to blending the past with the future in style.