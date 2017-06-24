How Mark Cuban Ensured That The Mavs’ NBA Draft Pick Wouldn’t Get Leaked

#NBA Draft 2017
06.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

2017’s NBA Draft night wasn’t what everyone anticipated, but it sure kept people tuned in. A blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, some lateral moves by other teams, and a lot of misdirection made for a fun-filled night of rumors and more.

As per usual for the past few seasons, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski was picks ahead of the actual draft night show. Right out of the gate, The Vertical was breaking picks three and four while the ESPN broadcast was announcing the first two selections.

The Vertical was silent, however, when it was the Dallas Mavericks’ turn to pick, at No. 9 overall. The “Woj Bomb” slowed down midway through the first round, which had many assuming there was a more urgent breaking news story. There wasn’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 1 day ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 2 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 2 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 5 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP