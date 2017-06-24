Getty Image

2017’s NBA Draft night wasn’t what everyone anticipated, but it sure kept people tuned in. A blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, some lateral moves by other teams, and a lot of misdirection made for a fun-filled night of rumors and more.

As per usual for the past few seasons, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski was picks ahead of the actual draft night show. Right out of the gate, The Vertical was breaking picks three and four while the ESPN broadcast was announcing the first two selections.

The Vertical was silent, however, when it was the Dallas Mavericks’ turn to pick, at No. 9 overall. The “Woj Bomb” slowed down midway through the first round, which had many assuming there was a more urgent breaking news story. There wasn’t.