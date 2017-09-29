Latrell Sprewell Gave Us A First Look At The Retro Dada Spinner Shoe And A Release Date

09.29.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Thursday night, Latrell Sprewell dropped a bomb on us via Twitter when he revealed that his famed Dada Supreme Spinners sneakers were coming back in 2018. At first, he teased it as an idea, but then confirmed it as a real thing that is happening.

On Friday, Sprewell returned to Twitter to get us even more excited about the return of the legendary sneaker. This time the former Knicks and Timberwolves star brought images of the new sneaker (which is being brought back by way of Reebok) and the release date of January 1, 2018.

Twitter/@_Spree15

There’s a 100 percent chance that I cop the green and white colorway, because they’re just too good not to. Reebok hasn’t confirmed the release news that Sprewell posted to Twitter, but hopefully they will soon because the world needs the Supreme Spinners back in our lives. For someone that was growing up in the early 2000s, they were iconic, even if you were only laughing at them in the latest Eastbay catalog.

Bringing them back is a total nostalgia play but one that will absolutely work. Reebok has pivoted almost exclusively to the retro market with their hoops line, rereleasing a number of Shaq sneakers, Iverson sneakers, and more. If nothing else, bringing back the Supreme Spinners will certainly capture the hearts of those of us that still listen to old Three 6 Mafia regularly.

Update: Sprewell’s verified account has been suspended for unknown reasons. We have reached out to Reebok for comment.

Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSDadaLATRELL SPREWELLREEBOK

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 3 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP