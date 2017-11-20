Getty Image

After the Cleveland Cavaliers miraculously overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the Warriors, the entire world spent the next calendar year trolling Golden State for their historic meltdown. Chief among those trolls were the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You might recall that on the following Halloween, as he always does, LeBron James threw a costume party for his team, but the main attractions were all the party decorations that took not-so-subtle jabs at the Warriors. Needless to say, the Warriors didn’t appreciate that very much (and, of course, they’d eventually get their revenge last spring).

Apparently, we’re still talking about that party, for some reason. Long-time LeBron compadre Dahntay Jones made an appearance on “The Russillo Show” last Friday, and he claimed that The King had little or nothing to do with the decorations.