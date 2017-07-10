Getty Image

As human beings, we all make mistakes from time to time. Of course, most of the mistakes we make in our lives are during our teenage years, when our naivety often leads to youthful indiscretions and blunders. That’s at least what happened to Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. on social media.

Shortly after Smith Jr. was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick by the Mavs, many of the rookie’s old tweets began to be re-circulated in the greater Twitter-sphere. Smith is just 19 years old so he is still a teenager but some of his tweets from when he was between the ages of 13-16 were in the immortal words of Larry David, pretty, pretty, pretty bad.

One of Smith’s tweets even hyped up his own sexual prowess, which is definitely quite hilarious. But it also is one 84 character tweet that the Mavs rookie likely regrets now that he’s a professional basketball player.