2017-2018 Dallas Mavericks Preview: Taking The Next Step Towards The Future

#NBA Season Previews 2018
Contributing Writer
09.19.17

Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 33-49

Players Added:
Dennis Smith Jr. (Draft), Jeff Withey (FA), Josh McRoberts (Trade via MIA), Gian Clavell (FA), Maximilian Kleber (FA), Johnathan Motley (FA, two-way), Brandon Ashley (FA), Maalik Wayns (FA), P.J. Dozier (FA)

Players Lost:
Nicolas Brussino (Waived), A.J. Hammons (Trade to MIA), DeAndre Liggins (Trade to HOU)

Projected Team MVP: Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes is going be the Mavericks’ MVP this season largely by default. Not to take anything away from Barnes, but he just doesn’t have a ton of competition here. The Mavericks are a bit heavy on each end of the age spectrum. They’ve got aging veterans in Dirk Nowitzki, J.J. Barea, and Wesley Matthews to go along with young potential studs like Dennis Smith and Nerlens Noel, not to mention the host of undrafted, or lesser known young players the Mavericks signed with the hopes of finding a diamond on the rough. To put it simply, Barnes is really the only Maverick in his prime, and he was one of the best players on their squad last season, so he gets the nod here.

TOPICS#NBA Season Previews 2018
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKINBA Season Previews 2018

