Damian Lillard won’t be a free agent again until 2021, as the Blazers have their star point guard locked up for four more years on his five-year, $140 million deal that kicked in last offseason. Lillard has become the face of Portland basketball and is very happy with the Blazers, but, understanding that basketball is a business, he knows he might not be there forever.

Lillard insists he wants to be in Portland for as long as they’ll have him, and he’s been actively pushing for Portland to bring in more stars to play alongside he and C.J. McCollum — namely Paul George. But should something happen where they either want to trade him or let him walk in free agency in four years, he already knows what his top destinations outside of Portland will be.

The Blazers star gave an honest answer about where he’d want to play if he weren’t on the Blazers on Wednesday via Twitter, and the response included one not-so-surprising answer and one you wouldn’t expect from the Oakland native.