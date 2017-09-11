Getty Image

With Kyrie Irving officially a member of the Boston Celtics, the last remaining star to be traded this offseason is Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks’ star, who has been on the trade block for a full year, has watched as Chris Paul, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving have all been traded while he remains in New York.

The obvious difference between Anthony and the rest is he has a no-trade clause and therefore must sign off on his new destination before the Knicks can really go forward in talks. This has proved to be a difficult proposition, as the only team Carmelo seems to be willing to accept a trade to is Houston, but the Rockets and Knicks have struggled to find a third team to make a deal work with the salaries involved.

There are other teams that have interest in Anthony, but they have to first convince him to come before they can even discuss a package with the Knicks. Among those teams that have had reported interest in the aging star is the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland’s top stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have led the charge in trying to convince Anthony that the Blazers would be a great fit for him.