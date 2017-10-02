Damian Lillard Compared Silencing Athlete Protests To Slavery

Getty Image

Damian Lillard is upset that the NBA is supporting its players to be vocal in supporting social justice off the court, but not on it. The Portland Trail Blazers star likened the silencing of athlete protests to “slavery” in comments he made on a local interview show over the weekend.

Lillard, who is primed for a big fall with a new shoe release and an album dropping on the same day in addition to another season with the Trail Blazers, seems upset that NBA commissioner Adam Silver won’t let players protest during the National Anthem, threatening punishment if they violate NBA rules this season.

Lillard said that not letting athlets “stand for anything” while wearing an NBA jersey means the league only cares about the athletic talents of its players, a move he compared to the slave trade.