Getty Image

The Blazers dropped a nail-biter to the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday night, 108-107, but arguably the biggest story to emerge from that contest was what happened after the game as Damian Lillard was boarding the team bus.

A fan captured cell phone footage of a confrontation between Lillard and a couple of individuals who clearly said something to set him off, although it’s unclear from the video exactly who said what.