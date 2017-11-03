YouTube/Shady00018

We’re only a few weeks into the 2017-18 NBA season, and we’ve already had our fair share of memorable moments. Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland immediately comes to mind, as does Draymond Green’s fight with Bradley Beal, and Andrew Wiggins’ game-winning three at the buzzer against Oklahoma City. Between the preseason and regular season, it has been a good month of hoops.

Portland Trailblazers basketball star-turned-rapper, Damian Lillard, added his own special moment to the young NBA season on Thursday night. The Lakers and Trailblazers played to a 110-110 tie with just seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. The Trailblazers were fortunate enough to have the last possession, barring any mistakes, and Lillard proceeded to drain a filthy step-back three over Brandon Ingram to give the Trailblazers a 3-point lead with 0.7 seconds left, essentially sealing the win for Portland.

How are you supposed to defend that move? Ingram handled it well considering he has to sag off a little bit, or risk getting easily beat off the dribble. He recovered just fine to the step-back, and used his length to contest the shot as best he could, but if Lillard is just going to walk the ball up the court and hit that shot, there isn’t a whole lot anyone can do about it.