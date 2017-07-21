Getty Image

Dame Dolla is feeling himself — and his team — if the Portland Trail Blazers manage to swing a deal for Carmelo Anthony. And he’s already gotten some attention from some of his competition in the Western Conference.

Lillard and CJ McCollum are trying to convince Anthony that Portland is for him. Now Lillard is taking championships, especially if they can make a trade for Anthony happen. What’s clear is that “roster improvements” are definitely on the mind of Lillard in Portland.