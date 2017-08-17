Damian Lillard Is Getting Assists From Lil Wayne, Too Short, And More On His New Album

On the court, Damian Lillard is an All-Star-caliber point guard who can get buckets as well as any player in the league. Lillard and C.J. McCollum make for the most prolific scoring backcourt in the NBA, but off the court, Lillard is as comfortable in the recording booth as he is with a ball in his hands.

We’ve seen plenty of basketball players try their hand at making a rap album over the years, with varying success, and Lillard is among the best of them, rapping under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. His first album, “The Letter O,” was well received, and this summer he’s working on his sophomore album. ESPN’s Chris Haynes recently spent some time with Lillard in the studio to discuss his love of music and the process of creating an album.

Lillard will spend 12 hours per day in the studio, listening to hundreds of beats, and when one piques his interest, he’ll jot down lyrics on his phone and hop in the booth to record. Lillard’s process isn’t the only thing of note in the piece, as Haynes also reveals those who are dropping by with advice or assistance for Lillard’s new album.

