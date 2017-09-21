YouTube/SwaysUniverse

Damian Lillard is one of the most talented young point guards in the NBA. The two-time All-Star made a splash on Sports Illustrated‘s annual Top 100 Players list last week when he edged out consensus superstars like Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, and Mike Conley for the No. 18 spot.

He might also be the best basketball-playing rapper the league has ever seen. A couple of years ago, he burst onto the hip hop scene when he dropped a blistering freestyle on “Sway in the Morning” that took everyone by surprise and immediately established him as a serious rapper.

With his sophomore album, Confirmed, set to be released on Oct. 6, Dame D.O.L.L.A. brought things full circle when he returned to Sway’s Sirius XM show on Wednesday to debut a new track featuring Lil Wayne called “Run it Up.” You can listen to the entire song here. Below is the full two-part interview in which he discusses his collaboration with Weezy, the ongoing Collin Kaepernick controversy, and drops a brand new freestyle (9:00 mark of the second video).