This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Damian Lillard Reluctantly Offered Up His MVP Pick

03.31.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The MVP race is far from over, although Russell Westbrook solidified his case as the leading candidate on Wednesday night with a historic performance against the Magic when he became the first player in league history to score 57 points in a triple double. Many still, however, have him in a dead heat with James Harden, whose season-long brilliance has been arguably just as impressive.

It’s so close that some folks have floated the controversial idea of having co-MVPs, while others see that tract as little more than cop-out. So when Damian Lillard tried to dodge the question a couple different times during an interview with ESPN, His & Hers co-hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill essentially strong-armed him into making a choice.

